Tecnología
9 Tips to Consider When Choosing a Heating and Cooling Company
A heating and cooling system is one of the most important units in a home or a commercial building because this system helps regulate the temperature in a room hence a comfortable atmosphere in the specific room or building.
Therefore, to have a cooling and heating system that is efficiently working, one is needed to properly maintain the unit and check out any issues that require repairs before summer or winter seasons come. It is mainly because, during these two seasons the contractors of the heating and cooling companies are very engaged.
The following are the tips to consider;
- Certifications and licensing.
It is quite important to ensure that any contractor you want to hire to repair damages in your heating and cooling system is certified. Most people tend to forget this tip and end up having unskilled contractors operate their heating and cooling unit causing more damages.
- Insurance
It is necessary to understand that you cannot just hire any contractor/company into your home. It is then advisable to hire a heating and cooling unit company that is insured. This is important because, when a company is insured against all the risks regarding their job, you are then not responsible for any damages that might occur during the process of the fixation.
- Check out the references
A good contractor has trustworthy references. These include the clients they have worked with before. By calling these clients, you can confirm the eligibility of this particular contractor and even their ratings. This can help to evaluate the contractor’s performance even before hiring them.
- Get referrals
There is a difference between references and referrals. References are people you call because they have pieces of information about the contractor. On the other hand, referrals are those clients who are willing to tell you about the contractor. Therefore, in this case asking people to refer you to the right heating and cooling company is another great tip because people will always refer you to a contractor who did their work properly.
- Proper home evaluation
A contractor should take his/her to evaluate the home in which the heating and cooling unit are to be installed or repaired. This helps them access the actual problem and what the home requires rather than just randomly installing or working on the repairs. Other advantages of having your home properly evaluated are because;One will get a proper estimated invoice which will determine if they are within the required budget or not. The contractor might also identify issues with the heating and cooling system that the owner had not identified before.
- Written proposals
It is a very important factor to consider before hiring a heating and cooling company. A written and signed proposal is quite important because;It helps you compare the different proposals from different companies/contractors and also protects a client by making specifications on the warranty information, model numbers of the items, etc.
- Do not go for cheap services
In most cases, the best quality services are not cheaply charged. Going for cheap services is not always the best decision most of the time. You might be on a strict budget and opt for the cheaper services but it is advisable to just wait until you have saved up to acquire unquestionable great quality services.
- Look for special offers
As mentioned above, cheap services should be the last option to consider when hiring a heating and cooling unit technician. However, this does not mean that we should not lookout for special offers. A heating and cooling unit is a very expensive purchase. It is more expensive to maintain and keep it running efficiently for a longer duration. Therefore, finding special offers regarding the unit and using them is one way to keep down the costs.
- Learn more about your heating and cooling unit
By having a little knowledge about your unit it is simpler to take note if the system has a problem and what is to be repaired. This will reduce the risk of being overpriced by the heating and cooling unit company!
Ways to Maintain a Heating and Cooling Unit
- Ensure lubrication of all moving parts
A heating and cooling system is composed of many parts including those that move. By ensuring that these parts are lubricated, friction is easily avoided in motors reducing the amount of power used to run the unit.
- Make sure to have correct thermostat settings
It is to ensure that the unit helps save energy in the home and that its settings keep everyone comfortable.
- Ensure correct connections of the gas and the heat exchanger
This is a measure to reduce the risk of fires in homes caused by heating and cooling systems when not properly connected to work efficiently.
- Change air filters regularly
Air filters should be replaced or changed as often as once every month. This includes all the filters in the unit i.e.: filters in the furnace, heat pump, or even the central AC. It is a maintenance practice that can be done by a skilled contractor even the owner of the heating and cooling unit but only after they have been shown how to properly do it by the contractor.
- Ensure that the controls of the system are working just fine
One can do this by checking to make sure that the heating and cooling unit is starting, operating, and shutting off properly.
- Check to ensure that the drain is working efficiently
The one sure way to do this is to inspect and see that the condensate drain is not blocked or leaking because this can cause severe water damage in the unit affecting the heating and cooling unit.
In as much as one can know how to maintain their heating and cooling unit, some damages need to be checked and repaired by a skilled professional contractor. Getting one of those technicians can be troublesome sometimes since it is hard to differentiate the real ones from the fraudsters.
Tecnología
Ahora podrás escuchar los mensajes de voz antes de enviarlos en WhatsApp
Los mensajes de voz de WhatsApp suman una nueva función que permite escuchar antes de enviar el audio.
Así los usuarios que cuenten con acceso a la versión beta para iPhone y teléfonos Android podrán oír el mensaje con una nueva interfaz; según un reporte que acaba de realizar el sitio especializado WABetaInfo.
Hasta ahora, el envío de chats de voz contaba con dos modalidades: una basada en mantener pulsado el icono del micrófono, utilizada para audios cortos; y otra en deslizar el dedo hacia arriba en la misma ubicación para activar el modo de grabación manos libres, utilizado para mensajes más extensos.
En ambos casos, la única opción estaba en el envío inmediato del registro.
Escuchar mensajes de voz antes de enviarlos en WhatsApp
Ahora, WhatsApp prueba un rediseño basado en ondas de sonido, acompañado por una serie de iconos que permiten reproducir; eliminar o enviar el mensaje grabado. De esta forma, la nueva interfaz nativa permite que los usuarios puedan oír el registro del audio antes de ser enviado.
Con un aspecto similar a la animación que tiene la función en Instagram, las ondas de sonido van avanzando mientras el usuario habla o graba sonidos en un mensaje de voz; y sustituyen a la interfaz actual con una barra de progreso.
A su vez, este nuevo diseño para los mensajes de voz también permite poder reproducir de forma previa algunas partes del audio grabado.
Este cambio, sutil pero muy útil para aquellos usuarios aficionados a esta modalidad de comunicación; comenzó a estar disponible entre los usuarios que tienen acceso a la versión beta de WhatsApp para iPhone y teléfonos Android.
ACN/El Nacional
No dejes de leer: Cambios en las citas: cómo los algoritmos de emparejamiento cambiaron uEscuchar mensajes de voz antes de enviarlos enn industria
Infórmate al instante únete a nuestro canal de Telegram NoticiasACN
Carabobo
Iniciaron trabajos para sustitución de tuberías en la 4ta avenida de La Isabelica
CompartirCon el propósito de mejorar los servicios públicos de la localidad, la Alcaldía de Valencia liderada por Alejandro Marvez, inició...
Docentes de Carabobo no tienen como impartir clases a distancia
CompartirDe acuerdo a la Federación Venezolana de Maestros (FVM) solo el 6% de los docentes de Carabobo cuentan con internet;...
Sectores de Patanemo en Puerto Cabello afectados por lluvias
CompartirSectores de Patanemo en Puerto Cabello resultaron afectados por lluvias pertenecientes al paso de la onda tropical 41. Un equipo...
Sucesos
Mutilan y queman a sexagenario en el estado Miranda
CompartirMutilan y queman a un sexagenario identificado como Rafael Arturo Rodríguez Cartaya (63), quien es señalado de asesinar a cuchilladas...
Funcionario de la PNB mató a su expareja y luego se disparó en la cabeza
CompartirA la morgue del hospital Antonio Patricio de Alcalá en el estado Sucre ingresaron dos cadáveres, que luego quedaron identificados...
Prótesis mamarias fueron robadas de un cadáver en la morgue de Bello Monte
CompartirUn trabajador de la Morgue de Bello Monte, ubicada en Caracas, robó las prótesis mamarias de uno de los cadáveres...
Detenido sujeto por estafar a los comerciantes con pagos falsos
CompartirFuncionarios adscritos al Servicio de Investigación Penal de la Policía de Carabobo, capturaron a un sujeto por estafar a varios...
Conductor de autobús arrolló a motorizado en la Av. Bolívar
CompartirLa tarde de este jueves el conductor de un autobús público, arrolló a un motorizado en la esquina de la...
Lo más leído
-
Espectáculos20 horas ago
¡Pica y se extiende! Revelan fotos de Winston Vallenilla que afirman lo que dijo Machado
-
Sucesos19 horas ago
Mutilan y queman a sexagenario en el estado Miranda
-
Internacional17 horas ago
Helicóptero se estrelló en EE.UU. y dejó tripulantes fallecidos
-
Política21 horas ago
Carlos Vecchio se retira de mesa de negociación en México