La venezolana Dania Díaz en la semifinal de America’s Got Talent

View this post on Instagram

My audition just aired! Such a dream come true. #AGTChampions . 😱Hearing Simon’s commentary was so cool! I can’t believe he’s a fan of my act! @simoncowell . I cannot describe how excited I am for going trough to the semifinals Thanks to all the super fans, the judges and all the people that support me and my magic. . I will continue to give my best for all of you. . Being here is already a dream come true.♥️ . @agt @_agtfans_ @agtauditions . #femalemagician #daniadiaz #lamaga #gottalent