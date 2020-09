¡Señal de que la vida se reanuda! Nueva York reabrió el Museo Metropolitano

View this post on Instagram

The Met is now reopen—and we can't wait to see you! ⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ While the Museum is the same place you know and love, you'll notice a few changes to ensure the health and safety of all visitors. Here's what to expect when you return to The Met.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Welcome back—we're ready when you are.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ → Visit the link in bio for our full list of guidelines and to book your timed-entry ticket.